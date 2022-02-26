Sat, Feb 26, 2022

Welcome Home: First evacuation flight with 219 Indian students lands in Mumbai

Published: Feb 26,202208:49 PM by Online Desk

The flight left for Bucharest on Friday night.

Indian students back home. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @ANI
Chennai:
The first evacuation flight of Air India has touched down Mumbai airport with 219 Indian students on board.

The stranded Indian students with the help of Romanian government were brought to the country through the western border of the war-hit Ukraine.



Another batch of evacuees in the second flight are set to land in Delhi later on Saturday evening.

(more details awaited)

