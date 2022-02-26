Welcome Home: First evacuation flight with 219 Indian students lands in Mumbai

Chennai :

The first evacuation flight of Air India has touched down Mumbai airport with 219 Indian students on board.





The stranded Indian students with the help of Romanian government were brought to the country through the western border of the war-hit Ukraine.







The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest this afternoon.





Another batch of evacuees in the second flight are set to land in Delhi later on Saturday evening.