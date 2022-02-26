Stuck in bunker without food and water, send help asap: Indian students in Ukraine plead

Chennai :

Amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a video shared and retweeted by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shows two Indian women students, Megna and Daksha from Bengaluru stuck in a bunker in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and claimed that they and other students are stuck in the bunker for over 24 hours without food, water, and proper ventilation, and urged the Indian government to send help as soon as possible.





Sharing the video, the Congress leader said, “Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation.”





Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack.



My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation.





Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy today has issued an advisory to Indian nationals and stated that “All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv.”





Further in the video, the students also claimed that there was no sign of help coming from Indian officials and stated 'We cannot see anyone taking any step. Any higher officials or Indian govt and there is no special flights have been accommodated for us. We have been staying at this bunker...it's really hard for us. We please request you to send help as soon as possible.'





The students also said that shops have been closed down and they are stuck in the bunker without proper ventilation. The circulated video ends with a Megha's brother pleading to help her and get her back to India.





As far as the reports, the Indian government has sent teams to Ukraine's borders from Hungary and Poland to evacuate the citizens stuck in Ukraine, and on Friday, the MEA said that the first batch of evacuees from the war-hit nation has reached Romania via the Suceava border crossing.





In addition, several airlines are operating special flights including Air India is operating two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) today to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine.





"Based upon inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs on the emerging situation in Ukraine, Air India will operate two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) tomorrow, that is, February 26. Air India shall be operating VBM flights," Air India informed.





On Friday, The Indian government has launched a helpline to help Indian students. A 24-hour control room has been set up in Delhi and the helpline numbers are +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797. Additional helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine are: +38 0997300428, +38 0997300483, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046\170.