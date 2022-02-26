Don't move to any border posts without informing Govt: Embassy tells Indians in Ukraine

Chennai :

The letter shared by the ANI from the Embassy of India, read 'All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv"

On Saturday, with the ongoing tussle between Russia and Ukraine, the Embassy of India issued an advisory to Indian nationals that they are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with GOI officials.

#UkraineRussiaCrisis All Indian citizens are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with GoI officials at border posts: Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine in an advisory to Indian nationals pic.twitter.com/K2Yeu2YxwP

The Indian Embassy stated that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and has been working continuously with other Embassies in their neighboring countries for coordinated evacuation of Indian citizens.









Adding to it, the letter also stated that the embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation.





For the Indian nationals as a note, the embassy said "Staying in western cities of Ukraine with the access of water, food, accommodation, and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation."









It also requested all those Indian nationals who are currently in the Eastern sector to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm, and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and amenities available and remain patient.





With Russian soldiers invading the cities, they said Indians to particularly avoid unnecessary movement and cautioned them to be aware of their surrounding and the recent developments.