Mumbai: Senior banker ends life by jumping off 16th floor of high-rise

Mumbai :

Shlok Shashikant Kapoor (42) was senior vice president of Sumitomo Mitsui Bank and the incident took place at around 10:30am in D Wing of Ashoka Towers, a Bhoiwada police station official said.





''A diary found at his residence had a suicide note. It seems he was under pressure due to the workload for the past two to three months. He was also being treated for depression by a prominent doctor based in Gamdevi,'' he said.





An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident is underway, the Bhoiwada police station official added.