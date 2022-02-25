Fri, Feb 25, 2022

Mumbai: Senior banker ends life by jumping off 16th floor of high-rise

Published: Feb 25,202209:28 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A senior official of a bank allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of a building in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday morning, police said.

Representative image
Representative image
Mumbai:
Shlok Shashikant Kapoor (42) was senior vice president of Sumitomo Mitsui Bank and the incident took place at around 10:30am in D Wing of Ashoka Towers, a Bhoiwada police station official said.

''A diary found at his residence had a suicide note. It seems he was under pressure due to the workload for the past two to three months. He was also being treated for depression by a prominent doctor based in Gamdevi,'' he said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident is underway, the Bhoiwada police station official added.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations