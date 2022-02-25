Helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Ukraine: Details here

Chennai :

The Central government launched a 24-hour control room in Delhi to help Indian students stranded in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The helpline numbers are 1800118797 (toll free), +911123012113, +911123914104, and +911123017905. Adding to that, the ministry of external affairs also extended support through emails as well.





Now, Indian nationals are allowed to seek any kind of assistance through the email ID situationroom@mea.gov.in.





On the similar note, the Indian Embassy at Kyiv has also provided helpline numbers in an advisory it released on February 24. The helpline numbers are +380997300483, +380997300428, +380933980327, +380635917881, +380935046170. Indian students stranded in Ukraine can also seek help through email from the Indian Embassy at cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.





Tamils in Ukraine, who need help, can contact Jacintha Lazarus IAS, State Nodal Officer facilitating evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine (Contact Nos.9445869848, 9600023645, 9940256444 and 044-28515288)