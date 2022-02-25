Fri, Feb 25, 2022

Shimla receives fresh spell of snowfall

Published: Feb 25,202210:01 AM by ANI

The entire region was seen covered in a thick blanket of snow. Snowfall was also witnessed in Kharapathar and in the Mashobra area of Shimla on Thursday.

A visual from Narkanda. (Photo/ANI)
Shimla:
Fresh spell of snowfall took place in the Narkanda area of Shimla district on Friday. 

The entire region was seen covered in a thick blanket of snow. 

Snowfall was also witnessed in Kharapathar and in the Mashobra area of Shimla on Thursday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to influence Northwest India from February 28 and is likely to cause scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during February 28 -March, 2 isolated rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 1 and 2. 

"A fresh WD is likely to influence northwest India from 28 Feb. It is likely to cause scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 28 Feb -2 March, isolated rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 1 and 2," said a tweet from IMD.

