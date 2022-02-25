CBI arrests former Chief Operating Officer of NSE Anand Subramaniam

Chennai :

In a latest development on the NSE issue of former MD Chitra Ramakrishna hiring senior executives based on directions from a mysterious Yogi, the CBI on Friday arrested Anand Subramanian, the former COO of NSE, in Chennai.





A team of CBI officials from Mumbai questioned Anand Subramanian at his residence in Virugambakkam earlier and arrested him on Friday.









Sources said that CBI team from Mumbai had detained Subramanian and questioning him further before taking him to Mumbai.





After verifying his statements and digital dossiers recovered from Anand Subramanian's house with NSE documents, the CBI team arrested him on early Friday morning.





Last week, CBI officials questioned Mumbai NSE’s former managing director and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna and her predecessor Ravi Narain in New Delhi.









As per the first information report (FIR) filed by CBI, Ramakrishna appointed Subramanian the chief strategic advisor and promoted him as chief operating officer of NSE with a huge salary package as per the instructions of a ‘yogi’ from Himalayas.





The CBI also retrieved an e-mail which was said to have been used by Ramakrishna to send ‘classified’ information to the ‘yogi’.





Sources said Ramakrishna resigned from the NSE in 2016 for her alleged role in abusing power. The CBI had lodged a first information report (FIR) against Ramakrishna based on a report submitted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).





Last week, the Income Tax department conducted searches at Mumbai and Chennai residences of Ramakrishna.