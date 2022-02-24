Modi speaks to Putin, appeals for immediate cessation of violence

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict and appealed for immediate cessation of violence as well as concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.





During their telephonic conversation, President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.





Modi after hearing about the developments, reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia & NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.





In addition to that, Prime Minister Modi also sensitised the Russian President Putin about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.





At last, Modi and Putin agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.