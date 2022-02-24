Russia-Ukraine conflict: Highlights from Foreign Secy Shringla's meeting

Chennai :

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla's presser began on Thursday amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict. In the presser, he said that the embassy in Ukraine continues to be functional and a number of advisories have been issued on the situation as it evolves.





Addressing the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly, the Foreign Secretary said that the PM's topmost priority of the govt is the safety and security of Indian nationals including students in Ukraine.





Here are the other 12 set of points spoken by the Foreign Secretary on Russia Ukraine Conflict:





1. A number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there.





2. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will speak to Foreign ministers of Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary.





3. 4,000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails.





4. Helpline and control room functioning on 24/7 hrs.





5. The situation on the ground is difficult and is rapidly evolving. The Prime Minister in the meeting with Putin will certainly put his perspective on the issue





6. One important step we have taken is to pursue all universities in Ukraine to conduct online classes. Modi has specifically stated that the MEA should do everything possible for our citizens in Ukraine.





7. Our Embassy in Ukraine continues to be functional. A number of advisories have been issued by embassies on the situation as it evolves. We're consulting universities, student contractors in the process of providing welfare and safety for our students.





8. Some sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the UK, US, Australia, Japan among others. We have to see what impacts these sanctions will have on our interests. Any sanctions will have an impact on our relationship, I think it would be correct to acknowledge that.





9. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister on Thursday.





10. We are in touch with the Ministry of Defence to keep provision for airlift (of Indians) capacity, in regard to the situation in Ukraine.





11. It would be difficult to guess in advance the nature of the conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversations will be around the situation in Ukraine.





12. We will handle the evacuation with utmost precaution. Roadways have been mapped out to evacuate Indian nationals from Kyiv and reach safer places.