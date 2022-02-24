Modi likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight: Sources

Chennai :

Amid the ongoing Russia's attack on the cities of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight.





The request came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'Special military operation' targeting Donbas in Ukraine. The order was soon reflected in multiple bombings in various cities of Ukraine.





Minutes before the sources were confirmed that Modi is ready to speak, the ANI reported that Dr. Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine sought an emotional appeal to India for the government of India's intervention amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and urged PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The Ukrainian ambassador Dr. Igor Polikha told news agency ANI, "I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi Ji makes me hopeful. In the case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over it. We are expecting for much more favorable attitude of the Indian government."





Currently, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security just before the announcement came in.

