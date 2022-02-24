Producers pay a surprise visit to Nani on his birthday

Hyderabad :

On the occasion of actor Nani's birthday, a clan of producers paid a surprise visit to the 'Shyam Singha Roy' actor at his residence on Thursday.





Producers of top Telugu production houses - Niharika Entertainment, SLV Cinemas, Shine Screens, AAArts, and Sridevi Movies paid a surprise visit to Nani's house, as they even spent some quality time with Telugu 'Natural Star'.





Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment production banner, also spent a bomb, as he provided landing page Ads to all the leading Telugu movie websites.





Venkat, who worked with Nani for their latest hit 'Shyam Singha Roy' have developed a good rapport with the 'Ala Modhalaindi' actor ever since they met. The producers' respect and admiration for Nani have been showcased, as the producer also wrote an elaborate 'Thank You' note to wish Nani on his birthday.





Nani, who is well-known for his realistic acting skills, is also known for his dedication and commitment. Most of his producers have always been vocal about the kind of hard work Nani does, for his movies.





It seems like his producers have taken advantage of the 'Tuck Jagadish' actor's birthday, to express their gratitude to him.





Nani will next appear in the movies 'Ante Sundaraniki' and 'Dasara'.