Sitharaman to meet PM to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict situation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
New Delhi:
Markets have been rattled by Russia's attack on the Eastern European country.
When asked whether there will be a meeting with the Prime Minster on the Russia-Ukraine issue, Sitharaman said, ''definitely''.
She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and the move has raised concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.
