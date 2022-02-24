Thu, Feb 24, 2022

Sitharaman to meet PM to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict situation

Published: Feb 24,202205:50 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI
New Delhi:
Markets have been rattled by Russia's attack on the Eastern European country.


When asked whether there will be a meeting with the Prime Minster on the Russia-Ukraine issue, Sitharaman said, ''definitely''.


She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and the move has raised concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points in line with global meltdown amid invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations