In pics: Aftermath of Kyiv city in Ukraine after Russian shelling

People stand next to fragments of military equipment in Kharkhiv

Chennai :

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday. Hours after the President authorised the operation, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast.





The government said that at least 7 were killed and 9 were wounded due to Russian shelling as gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport and sirens were heard over the city.





This Russia-Ukraine conflict occured when Putin repeated his position that Ukrainian membership of the U.S.-led Atlantic military alliance was unacceptable as Russia has demanded an end to NATO's eastward expansion.





Here are few of the pictures from the aftermath of shelling in the city of Kyi







People stand next to fragments of military equipment in Kharkhiv







People walk in a subway as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine



