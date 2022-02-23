Assembly elections 2022: UP records 22.62 voter turnout till 11 am, Pilibhit seat continues to take lead

Lucknow :

According to the Election Commission of India, the Pilibhit constituency continues to witness the highest percentage of voter turnout with 27.43 per cent followed by Fatehpur with 22.49 per cent.





Hardoi constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout with 22.27 per cent only, as per ECI data till 11 am.





Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats which are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.





The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.





The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today.





Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.





The counting of votes will take place on March 10.