Uttar Pradesh elections: 9.10pc voters turnout recorded till 9 am

Around 9.10% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday. As many as 624 candidates from 59 seats across 9 districts are in fray for today's polls.





In 2017, the voter turnout till 9am was around 10 per cent, according to ECI data. The districts where the poling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.