Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for tweet against judge hearing Hijab case

Published: Feb 23,2022

Chetan had allegedly tweeted against a High Court judge hearing the Hijab case.

Actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa.
Bangalore:
Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested allegedly for his objectionable tweet against the a High Court judge who is hearing the Hijab case.

"Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police. An on-its-own FIR was registered on Tuesday and under 505(2) and 504 of the IPC. Based on the tweet, the FIR was registered in Sheshadripuram Police Station," M N Anucheth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Division said in a statement.

