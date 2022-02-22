All accused identified in Bajrang Dal activist's murder, 12 taken into custody

Chennai :

Pratap Reddy, Additional DGP of Karnataka on Tuesday said that all accused have been identified in the Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case





"Teams are outside as well as inside Shivamogga district. So, work is going on & we are on the verge of completing the detection and arresting the accused persons," he said.





Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday: "More than 12 people have been taken into custody. Interrogation is on".





He said three of them have already been arrested, adding, "If they (the remaining) are involved, they will be arrested".





According to police sources, the arrested included Khasif (aged 30) and Syed Nadim (20), who are residents of Shivamogga, about 250 kms from Bengaluru.





Harsha was stabbed with lethal weapons on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car.





In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here.