Poll-related violations: Chennai police books AIADMK leader Jayakumar

Chennai :

Tondiarpet police have booked Jayakumar under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 153, 355, 323, 324, 506 (ii) IPC and 4 AA (1a), 4AA (4) of TNOPPD Act, while Royapuram police have registered a case against him under 188, 269, 270, 41(VI) CP Act.





Tondiarpet police registered a case based on a complaint of one Naresh who was assaulted by Jayakumar at a polling booth. Jayakumar himself shared the incident on Facebook, said police. Naresh who was admitted at the Government Stanley hospital lodged a complaint at Tondiarpet police.





Tondiarpet police have also registered a case against unidentified men who attacked Jayakumar's car driver.





Meanwhile, New Washermenpet police have arrested a 19-year-old youth on the charges of breaking R K Nagar MLA Ebenezer's car windshield on Saturday. Sakthivel (19) of New Washermenpet was arrested and remanded.