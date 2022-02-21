Those responsible will be arrested: Bommai on Hindu activist murder

Chennai :

A 23-year old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death in this district headquarters town, police said, as the administration clamped prohibitory orders for two days and announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, following tension.





Harsha was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants on Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony, they said.





The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row.





The reason behind the killing is not immediately known.





After the incident, some supporters of the deceased came out on the streets and vented their anger. Television footage showed them pelting stones but it was not clear what their target was.