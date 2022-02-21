Delhi's air quality in 'moderate' category at 149, likely to degrade slightly today

New Delhi :





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that air quality is likely to degrade today slightly due to low wind speed and weak dispersion. On February 22, the AQI is expected to improve to 'lower end of Moderate' due to relatively high temperature and wind speed causing strong ventilation and from February 23 onwards low wind speeds are likely to degrade air quality to 'poor'.





As per IMD, the maximum temperature hovers around 26 degrees Celsius and minimum at 10 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality is in the 'moderate' category with an overall AQI at 149, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.