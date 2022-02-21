Hijab row: Many forces working to destabilise country, says K'taka Home Minister

Bangalore :

Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday said that there are forces in the country that are trying to "destabilize" the nation by filling "communal dirtiness" in the school students and added that there is a need to be cautious of such forces.





Addressing a public meeting here, Jnanendra said, "Communal forces are filling communal dirtiness in school students. Many forces working between us to destabilize the nation, we need to be cautious."





The state Home Minister also said that such communal forces in the country are also trying to tarnish the future of the country. "These forces are tarnishing the future of the country," he said.





Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy, the Karnataka government on Friday submitted before the Karnataka High Court that Hijab is not an essential religious practice of the Muslim faith and preventing it does not violate the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.





Replying to the court's question, Advocate General said that he will substantiate how Hijab is not an essential religious practice on Monday.





While opposing various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab, the AG said that the Government Order dated February 5, 2022, is in consonance with the Karnataka Education Act. He took the Court to reason behind issuing this government order. He apprised the Court about issues that arose in a government college in Udupi.





The Karnataka High Court will continue hearing Monday on petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutes.