Jaishankar, his French counterpart discuss Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging and productive talks here with France Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and both sides discussed cooperation, Ukraine situation and Indo-Pacific.
Arrived in Paris.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2022
Held wide-ranging and productive talks with FM @JY_LeDrian.
Discussions on bilateral cooperation, Ukraine situation,Indo-Pacific and JCPOA reflected our deep trust & global partnership.
Look forward to participating in EU Ministerial Forum on Indo- Pacific. pic.twitter.com/qo5PX3fAsA
Conversations