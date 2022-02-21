India asks nationals, embassy officials’ kin to leave Ukraine

New Delhi :

Spreading uncertainty among thousands of Indians, majority of them students, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory on Sunday asking them to leave temporarily if their stay is not essential. A few hours later, news agencies reported that families of embassy officials in Ukraine have been asked to return to India.





“In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily,” the embassy said in a statement. It said available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for an “orderly and timely departure” from Ukraine.





“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update,” the embassy added.





There are about 18,000 Indians, including many from Tamil Nadu, studying in Ukraine as of 2020. Responding to the advisory, many among these students pointed out the difficulties in complying with it and getting out of the country, while some also questioned the lack of any help from the embassy.





Some of them said most of the universities in Ukraine were not conducting online classes, which would mean that leaving the country would disrupt their studies. Many also pointed out how the reduction in the number of flights has resulted in the airfare going up steeply. The only option left are the three flights that Air India would operate on February 22, 24 and 26 between Kyiv and Delhi.



