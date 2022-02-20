2022 Assembly polls: 57.43 pc recorded in UP and 63.44 pc recorded in Punjab

New Delhi :

In Punjab, the highest voter turnout was in the Mansa constituency with 73.45 per cent, followed by Malerkotla (72.84 per cent) and Sari Muktsar Sahib (72.01 per cent), according to the Election Commission of India.





The average voter turnout was the lowest in Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar with 53.10 per cent.





Meanwhile, in the third phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Lalitpur recorded 67.37 per cent of voter turnout, followed by Etah (63.55 per cent) and Mohaba (62.01 per cent).





The lowest voter turnout till 5 pm was 50.88 per cent in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Nagar. Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.





In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling stations and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.





Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election.





On the other hand, Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.





Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab is underway amid tight security. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.





There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. He said that there are 1,304 candidates--1,209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies spread across 23 districts of the state.





The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.





The counting of votes will be done on March 10.