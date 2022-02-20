New app for Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi

Varanasi :

An app has been launched by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple.





Devotees wishing to visit Kashi Vishwanath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri can register themselves on this application and get information about the proper route and timing for darshan.





Those registering themselves on the app will give accurate information to the temple administration about the number of devotees expected at the temple at a given time, helping the temple administration manage crowds better. In future, more features will be added to this app.



