Threats by Akali Dal made me go to the booth: Sonu Sood

Chennai :

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood broke silence after he was sent back home from the Moga polling booth.





He said that money distribution is taking place in booths and also opposition parties, especially Akali Dal, have been making threat calls.





"It is our duty to check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls", the actor said.







We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls: Sonu Sood pic.twitter.com/Va93f3V7zH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022





The Shiromani Akali Dal party too has been alleging that the actor is trying to influence the voters.





This development comes after Sonu Sood's car had been confiscated and he was sent back home by the PRO of Moga.









Sonu's sister Malvika Sood is the Congress candidate of the Moga district. Punjab is going through a single-phase election today, the votes would be counted on March 10.