Actor Sonu Sood sent back from polling booth in Punjab

Actor-Philanthropist Sonu Sood while on his way to the polling booth was stopped and was sent back following the confiscation of his car.





Sonu Sood is the brother of Moga Congress candidate Malvika Sood.







Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house: Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh



His sister Malvika Sood is contesting from Moga as a Congress candidate.





The district's Public Relation Officer Pradbhdeep Singh informed that the action would be taken against the actor if he steps out of his home. Sonu was accused of trying to influence the voters. The Shiromani Akali Dal has accused the actor for the same.





Punjab is going for polls today, the counting will be on March 10.