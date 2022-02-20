Sun, Feb 20, 2022

Actor Sonu Sood sent back from polling booth in Punjab

Published: Feb 20,202201:48 PM by Online Desk

His sister is the Congress candidate from Moga, Punjab.

Sonu Sood. File photo
Chennai:
Actor-Philanthropist Sonu Sood while on his way to the polling booth was stopped and was sent back following the confiscation of his car.

Sonu Sood is the brother of Moga Congress candidate Malvika Sood. 



The district's Public Relation Officer Pradbhdeep Singh informed that the action would be taken against the actor if he steps out of his home. Sonu was accused of trying to influence the voters. The Shiromani Akali Dal has accused the actor for the same.

Punjab is going for polls today, the counting will be on March 10.

