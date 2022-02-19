Sat, Feb 19, 2022

One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Published: Feb 19,202209:56 AM by ANI

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details are awaited.

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Saturday. "One terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir zone police.

