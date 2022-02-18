Over 2 cr adolescents fully vaccinated against Covid

Total of 7,38,74,876 doses of vaccines have been administered among 15-18 age group so far

New Delhi :

Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age bracket are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.





According to the government's CoWIN portal, a total of 7,38,74,876 doses of vaccines have been administered among this age group so far.





Mandaviya tweeted on this occasion that the youngsters' vaccination drive is progressing with full vigour.





"Youngsters' vaccination drive is progressing with full vigour. Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID19", he posted on Twitter.





As Covid-19 cases began to surge in India in December last year, the nationwide drive to vaccinate teenagers in this age group was rolled out on January 3. The teens are being administered Covaxin doses.





As per the ministry's report on Friday morning, a total of 5,31,94,507 first vaccine doses and 1,96,41,290 second doses have been administered so far among adolescents in the 15 to 18 age bracket.





A total of 1,84,90,152 precautionary doses have been administered so far among the eligible beneficiaries which includes 39,98,881 to healthcare workers, 57,35,346 for frontline workers and 87,55,925 doses for the over 60 plus population.





With the administration of more than 37.86 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 crore, the ministry added.





Meanwhile, India has started showing declining Covid trends over the past few weeks. The country on Friday reported a nearly 16 per cent decline in fresh Covid infections at 25,920 cases in the last 24 hours.





The virus claimed 492 lives in the same time span, pushing the death toll to 5,10,905.



