CBI probe exposes YSRCP leaders in Vivekananda Reddy murder case: TDP chief

Amaravati :

TDP national President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was badly exposed following what he called shocking revelations in the CBI probe in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.





Naidu claimed that it was clearly established that YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy was the first person to visit the murder spot and to tamper with the evidence. Though facts were revealed about the YSRCP leaders' involvement, CM's Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was wrongly saying that the CBI was targetting the victims.





The TDP chief said the ruling YSRCP leaders were expecting all sections of the people to blindly believe like sheep in whatever they would say and do. "How could Sajjala say that the YSRCP leaders were the victims in the Viveka murder? It was because of his daughter's court petition that the CBI probed and cracked the Viveka murder mystery," he said.





Naidu blamed the present YSRCP leaders for the brutal killing of Paritala Ravindra and the subsequent elimination of witnesses in that murder case. They also tried to kill their party MP Raghu Rama Raju but the courts saved him. The YSRCP rule was more horrifying than that of terrorists and demons. Jagan Reddy was aiming to perpetrate his misrule forever through a reign of terror.





Chandrababu Naidu recalled how DGP Gautham Sawang was unceremoniously removed after misusing his services for harassing political opponents. The DGP said in the beginning there was no ganja trade in the city but he himself ordered burning of Rs 1,500 crore of ganja. It was after the TDP exposed the CM's 'use and throw' mindset that the transferred DGP was now reportedly given posting in the APPSC.





The TDP chief said that their party strongly protested against the appointment of tainted jailor Varuna Reddy at Kadapa Central Prison. Just like the witnesses in the Paritala Ravi murder, they hatched conspiracies to kill witnesses in the Viveka murder. Following the TDP's objections, Varuna Reddy was transferred out of Kadapa.





Naidu said in the murder case of his own uncle, Jagan Reddy first petitioned the court for a CBI probe but later withdrew his petition saying there was no need for that. The YSRCP leaders first reported the Viveka death as a natural death due to heart attack but were forced to change their story.





Chandrababu Naidu deplored that the Jagan regime targetted and tried to suppress the employees just like he was suppressing political opponents. When the NGOs and teachers' Chalo Vijayawada became a success, the CM became angry and sent Sawang home. The TDP would not support what Sawang did in the past but his humiliation was yet another testimony to the absence of rule of law in Andhra Pradesh, he added.