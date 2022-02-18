Rapid tests at home worry experts

New Delhi :

Last month, as new infections fueled by the Omicron variant skyrocketed, so did the number of people testing themselves at home across India.In the first 20 days of January, around 200,000 people shared their test results with India’s health agency.





But experts say this figure is likely only a fraction of the actual number of tests used. Despite rules requiring people to share their results with authorities, many aren’t doing so.





This means the country’s already patchy testing data is even less accurate and that future clusters may go undetected.