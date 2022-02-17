Low intensity quake felt in J and K, 2nd in 2 days

Srinagar :

A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far.





This is the second tremor felt in the valley in the past two days.





Officials of the disaster management office said a light intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 3.02 a.m Thursday.





The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 33.08 degrees north and longitude 75.83 east.





The epicentre was located in Doda area of J&K and its depth was 5 kms inside the earth.





Officials said no casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere so far.





On Wednesday, a light intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.43 a.m. and its epicentre was in south Kashmir near Batkoot between Tral and Pahalgam.





Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past because seismologically Kashmir is situated in an earthquake prone region.





An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale that occurred on October 8, 2005 killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC).