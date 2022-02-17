KCR to meet Uddhav on February 20, discuss anti-BJP front

Hyderabad :

As part of his efforts to forge an anti-BJP alliance at the national level, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be meeting his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20.





Thackeray spoke to Rao over phone on Wednesday and invited him to Mumbai.





According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Maharashtra Chief Minister extended his full support to the efforts of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief to fight “anti-people” policies of the BJP government at the Centre and for federal justice. The Shiv Sena leader was all praise for KCR’s fight.





“You continue the fight for the rights of the states and to protect the unity of the country. March ahead with the same spirit. You will have our full support. In this regard, we will extend all possible help to you to mobilise public support,” the CMO quoted Thackeray as saying.