Thu, Feb 17, 2022

Goa achieves 100 per cent vaccination target

Published: Feb 17,202203:21 AM

After achieving the target, the state Directorate of Health Services has decided to close down all its Covid vaccination centres and integrate them into the normal immunisation programme.

A health worker injecting a covid jab to a person (Image credit: PTI)
Panaji:
Goa has achieved the target of administering both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines to its entire eligible population of 11.66 lakh, a health official said on Wednesday. 

After achieving the target, the state Directorate of Health Services has decided to close down all its Covid vaccination centres and integrate them into the normal immunisation programme.

