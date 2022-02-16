Mandatory tracking system proposed for all vehicles carrying hazardous goods

New Delhi :

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Wednesday proposed to make a vehicle tracking system device mandatory for those that are carrying hazardous goods.





The proposal was made after the Ministry found that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of national permit, carrying various gases, viz argon, nitrogen, oxygen etc, and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature are not fitted with Vehicle Tracking System devices, and proposed that the device should be installed, as per the Automotive Industry Standards.





"Comments and suggestions have been invited from stakeholders within a period of 30 days," the Ministry said in a statement.





The government, in its draft notification, has proposed to amend the existing Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 , in sub rule (1) of Rule 129 seeking addition of a clause stating that aevery goods carriage carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods shall be equipped with or fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per 'IS 140'.





Modern vehicle tracking systems commonly use Global Positioning System (GPS) technology for locating the vehicle.