Ratan Tata honoured with Assam's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav' in Mumbai

Mumbai :

Eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Naval Tata was on Wednesday conferred the "Assam Baibhav", the state's highest civilian award by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held in Koloba, Mumbai.





"As an industrialist and philanthropist, he has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," said the Assam Chief Minister.





The "Assam Baibhav" Award" carries a citation, a medal, and a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh.





Earlier, the Assam government gave the state's three highest civilian awards to 18 distinguished personalities in different fields. But, Ratan Tata couldn't attend the official award ceremony, which was held in Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, Guwahati on 24 January.





The award ceremony was facilitated by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. Earlier Ratan tata was also awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2008 and Padma Bhushan in the year 2000.