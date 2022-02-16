Battle for UP: Union Minister Baghel's convoy attacked in Karhal

Mainpuri :

The convoy of Union Minister and BJP leader Satya Pal Singh Baghel was attacked and pelted with stones in Karhal in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district late on Tuesday evening.





Baghel is the BJP candidate from the Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting the Assembly elections.





According to reports, the BJP leader escaped unhurt during the onslaught. However, the window of a vehicle in Baghel's convoy was hit by stones and shattered.





The BJP has strongly condemned the attack on Baghel.





Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that the Samajwadi Party "goons" were behind the incident.





"Akhilesh Yadav ji, because of the fear of defeat in the election, you attack BJP candidate, Union Minister Prof S.P. Singh Baghel and BJP leaders through your pet goons. Yesterday, BJP MP Geeta Shakya was also attacked. Strict action will be taken against the culprits of both the incidents," Maurya said in a series of tweets.





The incident took place in Rahmatullahpur village of Thana Karhal. Baghel had been out for campaigning in the area ahead of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and was on his way to Atikullapur village with other party leaders.





There were some people already present outside the village who pelted stones at Baghel's convoy.





A vehicle was damaged in the attack, though the people were unscathed.





The police were informed but by the time they reached the spot, the stone pelters had already fled.





ASP Madhuvan Kumar Singh said the matter is being investigated and action will be taken.