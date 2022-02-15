Tue, Feb 15, 2022

Red Fort violence accused Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

Published: Feb 15,202210:27 PM by IANS

He was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence at Red Fort, dies in road accident
New Delhi:
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day 2021, died in a road crash near the spot near the Delhi border where the farmers held a year-long protest against the three controversial farm laws.

His body sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana's Sonipat.

