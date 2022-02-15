Hyderabad: Muslim Women Association staged silent protest over Hijab ban in Karnataka

Hyderabad :

Dr. Asma Zehra, president of Sharia and Muslim Women Association speaking to ANI said, "We staged a silent protest at Masab Tank in solidarity with the girls in Karnataka over the Hijab ban. We believe in secularism but Hijab-clad Muslim women are not allowed inside classrooms, they are told to remove Hijab while entering classes, while teachers also asked to remove Hijab. We strongly condemn this act and appeal Karnataka court not to ban Hijab before the hearing is complete."





"Hijab is our right. We have been practicing this since time immemorial. It is beyond our understanding the logic behind the ruling against the Muslims and Hijab" , said a protesting woman. "Through this movement today we want to tell all the Muslims across the world to come out in support of us."





Tabassum, who participated in the protest said, "We are wearing hijab since our birth and have been following this custom since the beginning."





The Karnataka High Court will continue hearing the Hijab case on Wednesday with various petitions challenging the ban on headscarves in educational institutes.





The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.







