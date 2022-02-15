Jolt for actor Dileep as victim wants to implead in FIR quashing case

Kochi :

Actor Dileep suffered a jolt on Tuesday as when his petition to quash the FIR in the fresh case came up for hearing at the Kerala High Court, the victim in the actress abduction case expressed her desire to implead in the case.





Consequent to this, the court posted the case for February 21.





On February 7, Dileep and his aides had got anticipatory bail from the High Court in the case filed by the Crime Branch, where he is believed to have said that he will finish off a few police officials who were behind trapping him in the abduction case.





The revelation was made by Balachandrakumar, a film director and a former friend of Dileep, following which the police registered the case and wanted him and his aides in custody.





After a few hearings and a 33-hour questioning spread over three days, the court granted him anticipatory bail.





On Monday, Dileep filed a petition to quash the FIR in the case or refer the case to the CBI.





In his petition, Dileep said there is no shred of evidence against him in the fresh case that was registered in the last week of December and it arose because of a conspiracy between the investigating officer Byju Paulose and Balachandrakumar with the full knowledge of director general of Police B. Sandhya and Crime Branch chief S. Sreejith.





In his petition, he stated he is a victim of the conspiracy and since there is no evidence against him, the FIR in the case should be quashed and if that's not possible, then the case should be referred to the CBI.





And now with the victim herself deciding to implead in the fresh case, all eyes are on what the court will decide on her application.





A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.





According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail in 2017, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.