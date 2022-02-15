Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to leave Ukraine temporarily

New Delhi :

India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation.





In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.





''In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily,'' it said.





''Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine,'' the embassy said.





The embassy also asked Indian nationals to keep it informed about their status in that country to enable the mission to reach out to them when required.





''Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required,'' the embassy said. It said the mission continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.





The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its continuing build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.





The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.