54 Chinese apps that pose threat banned

New Delhi :

The banned apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite.





Since June 2020, the government has banned around 224 Chinese smartphone apps, including popular applications like TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, ES File Explorer, and Mi Community.





According to ministry sources, the list of 54 apps includes some of those banned by the Indian government earlier too but had rebranded themselves and relaunched under new names. Upon official confirmation and after establishing the country of origin, orders have once again been issued to ban the apps.