Govt panel recommends Corbevax for 12-18 group

New Delhi :

An expert panel of India’s central drug authority on Monday recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for age group 12 to 18 years subject to certain conditions, official sources said. The Drugs Controller General Of India has already approved Corbevax, which is India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, for restricted use in adults.



