Bihar govt committed to conduct caste-based Census: Nitish Kumar

Patna :

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, said on Monday that the state government is committed to conduct caste-based Census in Bihar.





Interacting with mediapersons here after the Janta Darbar, Nitish Kumar claimed that the proceedings pertaining to caste-based Census are going in the right direction.





“We will soon hold an all-party meeting on this issue. The talks with leaders of different parties are currently underway. The Centre has already allowed state governments to conduct caste-based Census in their respective states, and we will soon start the process in Bihar,” Kumar said.





“So many government projects have got delayed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. But now the situation has improved, hence we will speed up the pending government programmes,” Kumar said.





Earlier, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav had blamed Nitish Kumar for deliberately delaying the caste-based Census in the state.





“The caste-based Census was passed twice in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Some BJP leaders were also present. Then what is the need for an all party meeting? You (Nitish Kumar) are not serious about conducting caste-based Census in the state, hence you are making excuses,” Tejashwi Yadav said.