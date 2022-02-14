Delhi logs below 1K cases for fourth consecutive day, deaths dip to 4

New Delhi :

Delhi on Monday reported 586 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours - staying below the thousand level for the fourth consecutive day, while the number of deaths also came down to four, as per the Health Department bulletin.





The Covid positivity rate has further dipped at 1.37 per cent, and the active cases also reduced to 3,416.





With the recovery rate climbing to 98.40 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.18 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.





With 1,092 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,22,414. A total of 2,361 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.





The fresh infections and deaths has pushed the tally to 18,51,906 and the death toll to 26,076.





The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 16,154 in the city.





Meanwhile, a total of 42,797 new tests -- 39,190 RT-PCR and 3,607 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,56,69,739.





Out of 12,833 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 2,277 were first doses and 9,555 second doses. Meanwhile, 1,001 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,05,35,393 according to the health bulletin.