Over 1.5 crore teens of 15-18 age group fully vaccinated

New Delhi :

Over 1.5 crore of the adolescents between 15 and 18 age bracket have received both doses of the vaccine against the Covid pandemic. As per the government CoWIN portal, a total of 6,85,37,438 youngsters of this age group have been administered Covid vaccines so far, of them 1,50,14,801 have received both the doses.





As per the ministry report on Monday morning, a total of 5,21,32,053 first vaccine doses and 1,50,14,801 second doses have been administered among adolescents of 15 to 18 age group.





Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. “Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now”, Mandaviya said in a tweet on Monday.





With the administration of more than 11.66 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.95 crore, as per the health ministry’s report on Monday morning. This has been achieved through 1,93,87,689 sessions.





A total of 1,73,29,125 precaution doses have also been administered so far to the eligible beneficiaries which include 38,86,601 healthcare workers, 54,08,921 frontline workers and 80,33,603 over 60 plus population.