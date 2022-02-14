Karnataka HC resumes hearing petition challenging ban on Hijab in colleges

Bangalore :

Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy, the Karnataka High Court on Monday resumed hearing the petition challenging the ban on Hijab in colleges. The Karnataka High Court appealed to the media "to be more responsible."





Senior adv Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner, submitted before Karnataka HC that the Government Order (ban on hijab) is a non-application of mind. He says this GO (government order) is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable. The petitioners have urged the court to allow girls to attend classes in hijab and continue their education while the government argued that it would be necessary to find whether hijab is essential in Islam.





Meanwhile, high schools for up to Class 10 reopened in Karnataka on Monday while colleges are on holiday till February 16.