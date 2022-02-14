PM congratulates space scientists on successful launch of PSLV C52 mission

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high-resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping.''
Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022
