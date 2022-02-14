Online posts on judges: 3 including lawyers held

New Delhi :

The CBI has arrested two advocates and a businessman in its probe into alleged derogatory posts made online against judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, officials said on Sunday. Advocates M Chandrasekhar Rao and Kalanidhi Gopalakrishna and businessman Gunta Ramesh Rao were taken into custody on Saturday in connection with the cases being probed by the agency on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The CBI has recently carried out searches at 10 locations, wherein incriminating evidence was recovered, the central probe agency said in a statement.



