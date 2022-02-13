Congress sowed divisive seeds in country: Anil Vij

Ambala :

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the seeds of divisive policies were sown by the Congress which led to the country's partition and today this division is coming in front of the country in the form of terrorism and sometimes in the form of hijab. Addressing the reporters, Vij further said that in the name of Hindu-Muslim, Congress had divided the country.





"It is because of the divisive seed sown by Congress that the country doesn't live in peace even today, 'sometimes in the form of terrorists, sometimes in the form of Hijabs'. They got the country partitioned in the name of Hindus, Muslims," said the Haryana Minister. On the question of caste politics being done by Congress, Vij said "Congress has always run divisive policies in the country and apart from this Congress cannot think of anything else," while added that this thinking of Congress led to the partition of India.





The Haryana Minister said that Congress would have called itself secular, but on the basis of religion, it was the Congress that got the country divided in the name of Hindu-Muslim. he Great Khali (Dalip Singh), who joined the BJP recently, met Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence and took blessings from him.





During which Khali said that 'My line starts with Home Minister Anil Vij and I am impressed by the way he works'. Vij said, "Khali is his old friend and now he has joined BJP which will give strength to the party. Khali is recognized among the people and people listen and believe what Khali says".





He said, "Khali has set many records in the sports world and brought India's name to glory all over the world, similarly he will take BJP to the same heights. Talks are on with the Great Khali to take the sports forward in Haryana," added Vij.